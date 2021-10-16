UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's High Inflation Slightly Drops In September

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:28 PM

Nigeria's high inflation has witnessed a gradual decline for six months, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slightly down from the 17.01 percent growth rate recorded in August

The figure was up 16.63 percent year-on-year in September.

According to the latest CPI report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the urban inflation rate increased by 17.19 percent year-on-year in September, down from 17.59 percent recorded in August, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.08 percent year-on-year in September, down from 16.

45 percent in August 2021.

The composite food index rose by 19.57 percent in September compared to 20.3 percent in July, indicating that food prices, one of the biggest contributor to inflation in Nigeria, also saw slower growth in September.

Speaking at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, Simon Harry, head of the NBS, attributed the declining inflation rate to the effective intervention by the government.

"Some of the policies put in place by the government are impacting positively on most of the commodities that make up the basket for the CPI," Harry said.

