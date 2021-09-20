UrduPoint.com

Nighat Shahid Elected Unopposed FWCCI President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Nighat Shahid has been elected unopposed president of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) for the year 2021-22.

Member of FWCCI Election Commission Saima Irfan said here on Monday that Nighat Shahid had filed nomination papers for the slot of president, Sobia Aqeel for senior vice-president and Farhat Nisar for vice-president.

After scrutiny, their papers were found correct, she said adding as only three nomination papers, one against each office, were received, therefore no polling would be held for these slots.

However, the official announcement about election of these candidates would be made duringannual general meeting (AGM) of the FWCCI on September 28, 2021, she added.

Related Topics

Election Faisalabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Chamber September Women Commerce Industry Nomination Papers

