Nike Reports Fiscal 2023 Q2 Results With 17% Revenue Increase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US sportswear giant Nike on Wednesday reported a 17% increase in the company's revenue, according to fiscal 2023 financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2022.

In the second quarter of the current financial year (three-month period) Nike's revenue jumped 17% to $13.32 billion compared with $11.36 billion last year. The results exceeded analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion in revenue. The company's net income for the reporting period remained virtually unchanged in annual terms and amounted to $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, compared with $1.34 billion, or 83 cents per share a year earlier.

"NIKE's results this quarter are a testament to our deep connection with consumers. Our growth was broad-based and was driven by our expanding digital leadership and brand strength. These results give us confidence in delivering the year as our competitive advantages continue to fuel our momentum," the company's president and CEO John Donahoe said.

Before the opening of the main stock exchange trading, the company's shares rose in price by 12.77%.

US sportswear company Nike, founded in 1964, is one of the world market leaders in the production of authentic sportswear, footwear, accessories and equipment for a wide range of sports and fitness activities.