UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nikkei Closes Down 1.4% On Reports Japan PM To Resign

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Nikkei closes down 1.4% on reports Japan PM to resign

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index reversed earlier gains and closed down more than 1.4 percent Friday after reports said Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe was to resign for health reasons.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.41 percent, or 326.21 points, to 22,882.65 after local media reported Abe was set to quit, hours before he was due to speak at a news conference.

The broader Topix index lost 0.68 percent, or 11.02 points, to 1,604.87.

The Nikkei index temporarily plunged more than 2.6 percent after national broadcaster NHK said "Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened." "It was a panic selling," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Shares slightly recovered as investors bought back shares later, expecting monetary and economic measures won't be changed dramatically," Horiuchi told AFP.

"Trading is likely to remain volatile for now as the market will pay close attention to his successor," he said.

Initial reports suggest Abe plans to stay in office while a leadership contest is organised and party officials and members vote on his successor.

Among the candidates are Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso -- who also serves as finance minister -- and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, as well as former and current cabinet ministers.

The yen, considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty, rallied against the Dollar, hitting 106.28 to the greenback, from 106.63 on Friday morning.

In Tokyo, Sony dropped 3.25 percent to 8,280 yen, Toshiba plunged 3.81 percent to 3,150 Yen and Nintendo lost 1.50 percent to 56,390 yen.

Toyota fell 0.24 percent to 7,056 yen but Nissan gained 2.55 percent to 433 yen.

si/mtp SONY

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar Vote Tokyo Market Media From Cabinet Nissan

Recent Stories

 Former civil approaches SJC against LHC CJ Muham ..

15 minutes ago

Emirati woman are key partners in country&#039;s a ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan records significant decline in Coronaviru ..

1 hour ago

Urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Karachi kil ..

2 hours ago

Law Minister appeals opposition to support Govt fo ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 28, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.