Nikkei closes down sixth straight session

Tokyo, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a sixth consecutive session on Monday, with investors cautious about prospects for the Chinese economy, while largely welcoming Japan's new cabinet.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.13 percent, or 326.18 points, to 28,444.89, while the broader Topix index lost 0.62 percent, or 12.39 points, to 1,973.92.