Nikkei Closes In Positive Territory Despite Oil, Virus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:05 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index bounced back Tuesday from its recent sell-offs sparked by a strong Yen, a crash in oil prices and fears over the coronavirus.

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost more than five percent Monday -- its biggest fall since February 2018 -- rose 0.85 percent, or 168.36 points, to close at 19,867.12.

The broader Topix climbed 1.28 percent, or 17.71 points, at 1,406.68.

