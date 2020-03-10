Nikkei closes in positive territory despite oil, virus fears

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index bounced back Tuesday from its recent sell-offs sparked by a strong yen, a crash in oil prices and fears over the coronavirus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index bounced back Tuesday from its recent sell-offs sparked by a strong Yen, a crash in oil prices and fears over the coronavirus.

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost more than five percent Monday -- its biggest fall since February 2018 -- rose 0.85 percent, or 168.36 points, to close at 19,867.12.

The broader Topix climbed 1.28 percent, or 17.71 points, at 1,406.68.