UrduPoint.com

Nikkei Index Soars Nearly 4 Pct As Low Oil Prices Ease Economic Slowdown Fears

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Nikkei index soars nearly 4 pct as low oil prices ease economic slowdown fears

Tokyo stocks jumped on Thursday following four days of losing tracks, with the benchmark Nikkei surging nearly 4 percent, as an overnight fall in crude oil futures helped ease worries over a global economic slowdown

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) --:Tokyo stocks jumped on Thursday following four days of losing tracks, with the benchmark Nikkei surging nearly 4 percent, as an overnight fall in crude oil futures helped ease worries over a global economic slowdown.

The Nikkei briefly shot up almost 1,000 points in morning trading session, with concerns over rising oil prices offset by reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may raise production targets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 950.32 points, or 3.84 percent, from Wednesday to 25,667.85.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 62.94 points, or 3.58 percent, at 1,821.83.

Issues of all industry categories except for mining gained ground. Major gainers were led by air transportation and consumer credit issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange May Stocks All From Industry

Recent Stories

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat t ..

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat to Zardari

7 minutes ago
 Conservative Yoon wins tight South Korean presiden ..

Conservative Yoon wins tight South Korean presidential race

21 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, 1 ..

Malaysia reports 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, 113 new deaths

22 seconds ago
 New Zealand to scale down COVID-19 managed isolati ..

New Zealand to scale down COVID-19 managed isolation facilities as 21,015 commun ..

24 seconds ago
 India logs 4,184 new COVID-19 cases

India logs 4,184 new COVID-19 cases

25 seconds ago
 Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death ..

Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>