Nikkei Reaches Record Highs In 30 Years - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei index reached record highs since August 1990 at Monday opening, the Kyodo news agency reports.

In the first 15 minutes of Monday trading, the Nikkei Stock Average rose 339.93 points and was at 29,119.12.

The Tokyo Stock price Index (TOPIX) rose 22.

96 points on Monday morning, up to 1,913.91.

At the end of December, the Nikkei index broke the August 1990 record, reaching 27,292.37 points.

In November, the Nikkei index, which reflects stock market performance of 225 leading Japanese companies, surpassed the 26,000-point threshold for the first time in almost 30 years, amid positive coronavirus vaccine developments.

