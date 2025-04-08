Open Menu

Nikkei Stock Index Closes With 4th-largest Point Gain, Up 6%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Nikkei stock index closes with 4th-largest point gain, up 6%

The Nikkei stock index snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday with its fourth-largest point gain in history, soaring 6 percent, amid hopes for progress in talks between Japan and the United States over U.S. tariffs.

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Nikkei stock index snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday with its fourth-largest point gain in history, soaring 6 percent, amid hopes for progress in talks between Japan and the United States over U.S. tariffs.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,876.00 points, or 6.03 percent, from Monday at 33,012.58. The broader Topix index finished 143.36 points, or 6.26 percent, higher at 2,432.02.

All industry sectors advanced on the top-tier Prime Market, with gainers led by nonferrous metal, insurance, and bank issues.

The U.S. dollar mostly hovered around the mid-147 yen zone in Tokyo, as traders lacked incentives to further buy the U.S. currency with no actual shift seen by the administration of President Donald Trump over its aggressive tariff policies, dealers said.

On the stock market, the benchmark Nikkei index rebounded from its third-largest point drop on record the previous day, as sentiment improved after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed with Trump during phone talks late Monday that the two countries will further hold talks on new tariffs targeting Japan.

However, he failed to secure an exemption.

The Nikkei index briefly soared over 2,000 points as export-related shares were sought on a weaker yen, which boosts overseas profits when repatriated. Heavyweight chip issues also climbed following rises by their U.S. counterparts on the Nasdaq index overnight, brokers said.

However, the gains were capped amid lingering uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariff policies on the global economy, considering the Nikkei index lost more than 4,500 points over the last three trading days.

"The surge seems to be nothing more than a brief rally," said Kazuo Kamitani, strategist at Nomura Securities Co.'s Investment Content Department, noting that Nikkei was "top-heavy" above the 33,000 level.

He also said "it may take until around May until investors will be able to grasp the impact of tariffs" on Japan's economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier ..

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank

44 seconds ago
 UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive ..

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

11 minutes ago
 DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing ov ..

DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..

11 minutes ago
 FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Mosc ..

FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

12 minutes ago
 Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5 minutes ago
 China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to c ..

China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions

5 minutes ago
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excell ..

President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..

12 minutes ago
 DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore m ..

DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore mutual ambition to fast-track p ..

46 seconds ago
 IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra ..

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case

5 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in prot ..

Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case

5 minutes ago
 Tap Payments receives payment services licence fro ..

Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE

27 minutes ago
 FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Se ..

FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business