Nikkei stock index closes with 4th-largest point gain, up 6%

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Nikkei stock index snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday with its fourth-largest point gain in history, soaring 6 percent, amid hopes for progress in talks between Japan and the United States over U.S. tariffs.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,876.00 points, or 6.03 percent, from Monday at 33,012.58. The broader Topix index finished 143.36 points, or 6.26 percent, higher at 2,432.02.

All industry sectors advanced on the top-tier Prime Market, with gainers led by nonferrous metal, insurance, and bank issues.

The U.S. dollar mostly hovered around the mid-147 yen zone in Tokyo, as traders lacked incentives to further buy the U.S. currency with no actual shift seen by the administration of President Donald Trump over its aggressive tariff policies, dealers said.

On the stock market, the benchmark Nikkei index rebounded from its third-largest point drop on record the previous day, as sentiment improved after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed with Trump during phone talks late Monday that the two countries will further hold talks on new tariffs targeting Japan.

However, he failed to secure an exemption.

The Nikkei index briefly soared over 2,000 points as export-related shares were sought on a weaker yen, which boosts overseas profits when repatriated. Heavyweight chip issues also climbed following rises by their U.S. counterparts on the Nasdaq index overnight, brokers said.

However, the gains were capped amid lingering uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariff policies on the global economy, considering the Nikkei index lost more than 4,500 points over the last three trading days.

"The surge seems to be nothing more than a brief rally," said Kazuo Kamitani, strategist at Nomura Securities Co.'s Investment Content Department, noting that Nikkei was "top-heavy" above the 33,000 level.

He also said "it may take until around May until investors will be able to grasp the impact of tariffs" on Japan's economy.