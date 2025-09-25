Open Menu

NIM Course Officers Briefed About District Administration Reforms

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

NIM course officers briefed about district administration reforms

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A delegation of officers from the 38th Senior Management Course of National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad has visited the office of Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad as part of their study tour.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir chaired a meeting with the visiting officers and apprised them of the working of district administration and implementation of government policies at local level.

During interaction, the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on the reforms introduced to improve public service delivery and innovative measures being undertaken to enhance efficiency and transparency in governance.

He highlighted Faisalabad’s ongoing beautification projects including renovation of iconic Clock Tower and adjoining areas and said that the administration was striving hard to equip the city with modern facilities by improving its infrastructure.

He outlined the initiatives in health, education, agriculture and social welfare sectors and said that these would ensure long-term benefits for the public.

He emphasized timely completion and transparency of development projects and assured that citizens would soon reap the benefits of these schemes.

He also responded to queries raised by the visiting officers and welcomed their suggestions in addition to affirming that their valuable input would be incorporated into future planning and strategies.

The delegation comprised Grade-18 and Grade-19 officers from various departments. Their visit was regarded as a meaningful opportunity for knowledge-sharing by offering senior officers an insight into practical governance and district-level administration in Faisalabad.

More Stories From Business