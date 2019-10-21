UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIM Delegation Visits Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:05 PM

NIM delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

A delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday.

Additional Director Staff Lt. Col. (R) Ijaz Ahmad was leading the delegation while LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad spoke on the occasion. LCCI Executive Committee Members Haji Asif Saher and Ch. Nusrat Tahir Zeeshan Sohail Malik were also present.

While talking to the NIM delegation, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh informed the delegation that LCCI has established export facilitation Center to facilitate the exporters as quantum jump in exports was a must for economic revival of the country. He said that certification was a must to enhance exports and to compete in international market but the certification fee was high that should be brought down.

He said that LCCI was showing full support to government to address economic issues and also recommended it to take business community in full confidence before implementing macro-economic, taxation and sector-specific reforms as the situation of economy directly impacts the businesses and livelihood of the millions.

"Our Primary role is to make sure that policy, legal and regulatory framework in the country does not constrain private sector activities. We keep analyzing the economic conditions and looking for ways to remain least affected due to adverse circumstances," LCCI President added and said that the chamber kept itself engaged in exploring the business opportunities through meetings with diplomatic missions, heads of various government departments, Federal and provincial ministers etc.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that lack of strong research & development in Pakistan was the major reason for stagnant exports of various sectors. Pakistan still rely on textile sector and there was a need to identify more sectors and products for trade. He said there was a dire need for technological upgradation in country's industries. He said that business community wanted to shift their cargo to railways as it was most reliable and cheaper mean for transportation of goods.

To a question, he said that LCCI was engaged with all government departments on daily basis to sort out the issues of business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Exports Business Chamber Market Textile All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Million

Recent Stories

China's top diplomat says 'confident' of investmen ..

3 minutes ago

Two arrested over racism that forced FA Cup match ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan Chief Minister approves Hub's Eastern ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Armed Forces Deny Ankara's Use of Chemical ..

4 minutes ago

Young man found hanged in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago

Transgender rights fully protected: Police

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.