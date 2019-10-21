NIM delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday

Additional Director Staff Lt. Col. (R) Ijaz Ahmad was leading the delegation while LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad spoke on the occasion. LCCI Executive Committee Members Haji Asif Saher and Ch. Nusrat Tahir Zeeshan Sohail Malik were also present.

While talking to the NIM delegation, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh informed the delegation that LCCI has established export facilitation Center to facilitate the exporters as quantum jump in exports was a must for economic revival of the country. He said that certification was a must to enhance exports and to compete in international market but the certification fee was high that should be brought down.

He said that LCCI was showing full support to government to address economic issues and also recommended it to take business community in full confidence before implementing macro-economic, taxation and sector-specific reforms as the situation of economy directly impacts the businesses and livelihood of the millions.

"Our Primary role is to make sure that policy, legal and regulatory framework in the country does not constrain private sector activities. We keep analyzing the economic conditions and looking for ways to remain least affected due to adverse circumstances," LCCI President added and said that the chamber kept itself engaged in exploring the business opportunities through meetings with diplomatic missions, heads of various government departments, Federal and provincial ministers etc.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that lack of strong research & development in Pakistan was the major reason for stagnant exports of various sectors. Pakistan still rely on textile sector and there was a need to identify more sectors and products for trade. He said there was a dire need for technological upgradation in country's industries. He said that business community wanted to shift their cargo to railways as it was most reliable and cheaper mean for transportation of goods.

To a question, he said that LCCI was engaged with all government departments on daily basis to sort out the issues of business community.