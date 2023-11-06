NIMS delegation briefed about LCCI, economic situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar said on Monday stability in Pak Rupee, increase in exports, import substitution, reduction in inflation and mark-up rate and Charter of Economy were essential for sustainable economic development and a solid strategy could help achieve these goals.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the National Institute of Management, Peshawar (NIMS), headed by Faculty Member Muhammad Tayyab, during their visit to the Lahore Chamber here.

The LCCI president said that Lahore Chamber was playing its role to promote trade and economic activities. He said that the chamber was going to organise the achievement recognition ceremony and to encourage the best performing businessmen and an event for women entrepreneurs. Recently, awareness seminars on breast cancer and other event have been organised, he added.

Kashif Anwar said that the history of Lahore Chamber covers a century and he is the 100th President of Lahore Chamber. This chamber was established in the name of Northern India Chamber in 1923.

The number its members have exceeded 35 thousand.

He said that Lahore Chamber provides business opportunities through meetings with heads of diplomatic missions, various Federal and provincial departments and ministries. It remains busy in finding the trade and investment opportunities and is also playing the role of a bridge between the stakeholders and the state.

The LCCI President said that the main function of Lahore Chamber is policy advocacy and through its research and development department, it identifies possible solutions to the problems faced by the business community with the input of standing committees related to various sectors.

He said that Lahore Chamber is also active in the social sector. Lahore Chamber is the only chamber in the country which has launched smart services for its members and the help desks of several organizations are working under one roof. He said that the next whole year has been declared as the year of Business Compliance and Facilitation in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.