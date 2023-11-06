Open Menu

NIMS Delegation Briefed About LCCI, Economic Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

NIMS delegation briefed about LCCI, economic situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar said on Monday stability in Pak Rupee, increase in exports, import substitution, reduction in inflation and mark-up rate and Charter of Economy were essential for sustainable economic development and a solid strategy could help achieve these goals.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the National Institute of Management, Peshawar (NIMS), headed by Faculty Member Muhammad Tayyab, during their visit to the Lahore Chamber here.

The LCCI president said that Lahore Chamber was playing its role to promote trade and economic activities. He said that the chamber was going to organise the achievement recognition ceremony and to encourage the best performing businessmen and an event for women entrepreneurs. Recently, awareness seminars on breast cancer and other event have been organised, he added.

Kashif Anwar said that the history of Lahore Chamber covers a century and he is the 100th President of Lahore Chamber. This chamber was established in the name of Northern India Chamber in 1923.

The number its members have exceeded 35 thousand.

He said that Lahore Chamber provides business opportunities through meetings with heads of diplomatic missions, various Federal and provincial departments and ministries. It remains busy in finding the trade and investment opportunities and is also playing the role of a bridge between the stakeholders and the state.

The LCCI President said that the main function of Lahore Chamber is policy advocacy and through its research and development department, it identifies possible solutions to the problems faced by the business community with the input of standing committees related to various sectors.

He said that Lahore Chamber is also active in the social sector. Lahore Chamber is the only chamber in the country which has launched smart services for its members and the help desks of several organizations are working under one roof. He said that the next whole year has been declared as the year of Business Compliance and Facilitation in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Lahore Peshawar Century Exports Import Business Visit Chamber Women Breast Cancer Event Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Best

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to fiel ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to field first against Sri Lanka

10 minutes ago
 Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Isr ..

Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Israel: Queen Rania

29 minutes ago
 Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterpris ..

Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterprises working on CPEC

36 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll ..

Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll approaches 10,000

43 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

3 hours ago
A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Business