Nine development schemes worth over Rs 50b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party Punjab (PDWP) in its 10th meeting of current financial year, approves nine development schemes of Irrigation , Urban Development, school education, FW&F, Energy, Roads & Bridges sectors worth more than Rs 50 billions here Tuesday.

Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Extension of Colony Protection Bund of Marala Barrage and Realignment of Tunnelwah Nullah in Sialkot District at the cost of Rs 3162.289 million Apni Chaat Apna Ghar Program at the cost of Rs 9889.681 million

Chief Minister Punjab Schools Meal Program at the cost of Rs 6011.228 million

CM Initiative for Agro Forestry for Forest Waste Land at the cost of Rs 1000 million

Chief Minister's "Plant for Pakistan" Initiative at the cost of Rs 8000 million

Aquaculture Shrimp Farming in Punjab at the cost of Rs 8530.

490 million

Chief Minister Roshan Gharaana Program at the cost of Rs 9500 million

Rehabilitation of G.T Road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wahga Border, District Lahore at the cost of Rs 3282.450 million Construction of Under Pass at Katchehri Rasulnagar Road Railway Crossing City Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs 1390.710 million.

P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, P&D Board members, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.