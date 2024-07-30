Open Menu

Nine Development Schemes Worth Over Rs 50b Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Nine development schemes worth over Rs 50b approved

The Provincial Development Working Party Punjab (PDWP) in its 10th meeting of current financial year, approves nine development schemes of Irrigation , Urban Development, School Education, FW&F, Energy, Roads & Bridges sectors worth more than Rs 50 billions here Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party Punjab (PDWP) in its 10th meeting of current financial year, approves nine development schemes of Irrigation , Urban Development, school education, FW&F, Energy, Roads & Bridges sectors worth more than Rs 50 billions here Tuesday.

Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Extension of Colony Protection Bund of Marala Barrage and Realignment of Tunnelwah Nullah in Sialkot District at the cost of Rs 3162.289 million Apni Chaat Apna Ghar Program at the cost of Rs 9889.681 million

Chief Minister Punjab Schools Meal Program at the cost of Rs 6011.228 million

CM Initiative for Agro Forestry for Forest Waste Land at the cost of Rs 1000 million

Chief Minister's "Plant for Pakistan" Initiative at the cost of Rs 8000 million

Aquaculture Shrimp Farming in Punjab at the cost of Rs 8530.

490 million

Chief Minister Roshan Gharaana Program at the cost of Rs 9500 million

Rehabilitation of G.T Road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wahga Border, District Lahore at the cost of Rs 3282.450 million Construction of Under Pass at Katchehri Rasulnagar Road Railway Crossing City Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs 1390.710 million.

P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, P&D Board members, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Punjab Road Nasir Sialkot Sheikhupura Nabeel Border From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business