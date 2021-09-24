Nine development schemes worth Rs 24.859b approved

UrduPoint.com

Fri 24th September 2021

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 24.859 billion

These schemes were approved in the meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of infrastructural, academic and operational facilities to the Punjab University of Technology Rasul, Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs 5,282.208 million, Upgradation of DHQ hospital, Mianwali at the cost of Rs 2,234.686 million, Establishment of 200 bed mother & child hospital and Nursing College in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs 6,326.370 million, Establishment of Trauma Centre, dialysis center, Burn Unit & Surgical Ward at DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh at the cost of RS 499.700 million, Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital in District Rajanpur at the cost of 7,606.

770 million, Master Plans for Urban Local Government of Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of 499.33 million, Land Acquisition and Resettlement Assistance for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (North Zone) and Influent Pumping Station (North & South Zone) (Sahiwal) at the cost of Rs. 695.550 million, Land Acquisition for Establishment of Sewage Treatment plant (Sialkot) under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program at the cost of Rs. 856.678 million, Revamping / Comprehensive Sewerage & Drainage including Tuff Tile and PCC Scheme for Mianwali City at the cost of Rs. 858 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Business

