Nine Wheat Purchasing Centers Being Set Up In Layyah

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:24 PM

Nine wheat purchasing centers being set up in Layyah

As many as nine wheat purchasing centers are being set up for purchasing 124,823 metric ton wheat from peasants cultivating wheat in the district

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as nine wheat purchasing centers are being set up for purchasing 124,823 metric ton wheat from peasants cultivating wheat in the district.

ADC Revenue Fiaz Ahmad Nadeem informed this, while reviewing wheat purchase arrangement here on Friday.

He further said that five centers would be set up at tehsil Karor Lal Esan while four at Chobara shortly.

He said gardawri lists were completed, and assured of distributing gunny bags would be made transparently. He said better arrangements of sitting and water supplying would be made for farmers at all purchase centers.

