Nintendo 9-month net profit nearly doubles, forecasts revised up

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Nintendo said on Monday net profit nearly doubled in the nine months to December and hiked its full-year forecast again as coronavirus lockdowns drive demand in the gaming sector.

The Japanese giant said net profit hit 376.7 billion Yen ($3.6 billion), up 91.8 percent from the April-December period a year earlier, while it lifted full-year profit and sales forecasts for the second straight quarter.