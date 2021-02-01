UrduPoint.com
Nintendo 9-month Net Profit Nearly Doubles, Forecasts Revised Up

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:11 PM

Nintendo 9-month net profit nearly doubles, forecasts revised up

Nintendo said on Monday net profit nearly doubled in the nine months to December and hiked its full-year forecast again as coronavirus lockdowns drive demand in the gaming sector

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Nintendo said on Monday net profit nearly doubled in the nine months to December and hiked its full-year forecast again as coronavirus lockdowns drive demand in the gaming sector.

The Japanese giant said net profit hit 376.7 billion Yen ($3.6 billion), up 91.8 percent from the April-December period a year earlier, while it lifted full-year profit and sales forecasts for the second straight quarter.

