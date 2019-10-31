UrduPoint.com
Nintendo First-half Net Profit Down, But Switch Boosts Sales

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:26 PM

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo said Thursday its first-half net profit edged down on exchange rate losses, but sales jumped thanks to steady demand for its Switch gaming platform

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Japanese gaming giant Nintendo said Thursday its first-half net profit edged down on exchange rate losses, but sales jumped thanks to steady demand for its Switch gaming platform.

Net profit for April-September fell 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 62 billion Yen ($571 million), while the Kyoto-based firm kept full-year forecasts unchanged.

