Nintendo First-half Net Profit Down, But Switch Boosts Sales
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:26 PM
Japanese gaming giant Nintendo said Thursday its first-half net profit edged down on exchange rate losses, but sales jumped thanks to steady demand for its Switch gaming platform
Net profit for April-September fell 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 62 billion Yen ($571 million), while the Kyoto-based firm kept full-year forecasts unchanged.