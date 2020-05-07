Nintendo full-year net profit up 33.3% on brisk Switch demand

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo on Thursday reported a leap in annual sales and profits, fuelled by demand for its popular Switch console and titles, including the blockbuster "Animal Crossing

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Japanese gaming giant Nintendo on Thursday reported a leap in annual sales and profits, fuelled by demand for its popular Switch console and titles, including the blockbuster "Animal Crossing".

The firm said net profits rose 33.3 percent from a year earlier to 258.6 billion Yen ($2.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March on sales of 1.3 trillion yen, up 9.0 percent.