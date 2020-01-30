UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nintendo Logs Nine-month Profit Leap, Upgrades Annual Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:00 PM

Nintendo logs nine-month profit leap, upgrades annual forecast

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo on Thursday reported a leap in sales and profit for the nine months to December, upgrading its full-year profit forecast on strong demand for its popular Switch console

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Japanese gaming giant Nintendo on Thursday reported a leap in sales and profit for the nine months to December, upgrading its full-year profit forecast on strong demand for its popular Switch console.

Net profit for April-December rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to 196.4 billion Yen ($1.8 billion), with sales for the period up 2.5 percent at 1.0 trillion yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

December From Billion

Recent Stories

Royal Dutch Shell says annual net profit slides 32 ..

31 seconds ago

Peshawar Zalmi Official Kit & Teaser of Official A ..

7 minutes ago

4 in 5 (80%) Pakistanis consider their overall qua ..

14 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg Seeks to Register Own Name, Climate ..

2 minutes ago

China reports 7,711 confirmed cases of novel coron ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.