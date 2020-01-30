Nintendo logs nine-month profit leap, upgrades annual forecast

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo on Thursday reported a leap in sales and profit for the nine months to December, upgrading its full-year profit forecast on strong demand for its popular Switch console

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Japanese gaming giant Nintendo on Thursday reported a leap in sales and profit for the nine months to December, upgrading its full-year profit forecast on strong demand for its popular Switch console.

Net profit for April-December rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to 196.4 billion Yen ($1.8 billion), with sales for the period up 2.5 percent at 1.0 trillion yen.