Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Japan's Nintendo said Tuesday its net profit in the first quarter dropped 46 percent due to exchange losses, but reported steady sales of its Switch hardware and associated games.

The Kyoto-based game giant said its net profit for the April-June period fell 45.7 percent from a year earlier to 16.6 billion Yen ($150 million), but kept full-year forecasts unchanged.