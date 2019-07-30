UrduPoint.com
Nintendo's Q1 Net Profit Drops 46% On Exchange Rate Losses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

Nintendo's Q1 net profit drops 46% on exchange rate losses

Japan's Nintendo said Tuesday its net profit in the first quarter dropped 46 percent due to exchange losses, but reported steady sales of its Switch hardware and associated games.

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Japan's Nintendo said Tuesday its net profit in the first quarter dropped 46 percent due to exchange losses, but reported steady sales of its Switch hardware and associated games.

The Kyoto-based game giant said its net profit for the April-June period fell 45.7 percent from a year earlier to 16.6 billion Yen ($150 million), but kept full-year forecasts unchanged.

