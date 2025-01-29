NIPA Delegation Visits FCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Under-training officers of 42nd Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with their study tour
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Under-training officers of 42nd Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with their study tour.
Addressing the participants, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara briefed them about the economic importance of Faisalabad and FCCI.
Hina Khalid, Additional Directing Staff NIPA Lahore, explained the aims and objectives of this study tour.
The participants asked different questions which were responded to by the President FCCI.
Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha offered a vote of thanks while Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Hina Khalid.
She also gave away a souvenir of NIPA Lahore to the President FCCI.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock
NIPA delegation visits FCCI
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud
More Stories From Business
-
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases8 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FCCI18 seconds ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 543 more points2 minutes ago
-
LCCI SVP, Iranian Consul General discuss bilateral trade2 minutes ago
-
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards51 minutes ago
-
3 development schemes approved1 hour ago
-
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets2 hours ago
-
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year2 hours ago
-
LCCI iconic Lahore Shopping Festival starts from January 3121 minutes ago
-
US delegation sees great investment opportunities; intelligent workforce base in Pakistan34 minutes ago
-
PCMA delegation meets Commerce Minister1 hour ago
-
SECP to host InsureImpact Conference Pakistan 20251 hour ago