NIPA delegation visits FCCI

Under-training officers of 42nd Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with their study tour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Under-training officers of 42nd Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with their study tour.

Addressing the participants, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara briefed them about the economic importance of Faisalabad and FCCI.

Hina Khalid, Additional Directing Staff NIPA Lahore, explained the aims and objectives of this study tour.

The participants asked different questions which were responded to by the President FCCI.

Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha offered a vote of thanks while Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Hina Khalid.

She also gave away a souvenir of NIPA Lahore to the President FCCI.