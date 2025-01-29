Open Menu

NIPA Delegation Visits FCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM

NIPA delegation visits FCCI

Under-training officers of 42nd Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with their study tour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Under-training officers of 42nd Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with their study tour.

Addressing the participants, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara briefed them about the economic importance of Faisalabad and FCCI.

Hina Khalid, Additional Directing Staff NIPA Lahore, explained the aims and objectives of this study tour.

The participants asked different questions which were responded to by the President FCCI.

Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha offered a vote of thanks while Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Hina Khalid.

She also gave away a souvenir of NIPA Lahore to the President FCCI.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperi ..

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi

4 minutes ago
 PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. ..

PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

4 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Jou ..

Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists

4 minutes ago
 Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated ..

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4

7 minutes ago
 Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor ..

Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

7 minutes ago
 SECP investigates cases for insider trading, marke ..

SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases

8 minutes ago
Robber injured in police encounter

Robber injured in police encounter

8 minutes ago
 UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector ..

Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman

15 seconds ago
 Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attoc ..

Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock

17 seconds ago
 NIPA delegation visits FCCI

NIPA delegation visits FCCI

18 seconds ago
 Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled i ..

Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Business