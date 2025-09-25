Open Menu

NIPA Delegation Visits PPRA Headquarters To Explore Procurement Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:17 PM

NIPA delegation visits PPRA headquarters to explore procurement reforms

A delegation of senior civil servants from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Lahore, visited the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) on Thursday as part of the Inland Study Tour component of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A delegation of senior civil servants from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Lahore, visited the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) on Thursday as part of the Inland Study Tour component of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC).

The visit aimed to provide participants direct exposure to Pakistan’s evolving public procurement landscape and ongoing institutional reform efforts.

Managing Director PPRA, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, welcomed the delegation and briefed the participants on the Authority’s reform journey.

He highlighted key initiatives, including the development of new Public Procurement Rules 2025, drive for establishment of Procurement Cells across public sector entities, and the introduction of third-party validation mechanisms to enhance oversight and accountability in procurement process.

Qureshi also shared updates on the implementation of the e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (e-PADS), describing it as a flagship digital initiative designed to promote transparency, efficiency, and value for money in procurement practices at both federal and provincial levels.

Participants were informed about PPRA’s outreach efforts, stakeholder engagement, and capacity-building programmes that are being implemented in collaboration with leading academic institutions such as Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), as well as international development partners including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Reaffirming PPRA’s commitment to good governance, Qureshi stated that through e-PADS and the new set of Public Procurement Rules 2025, the Authority is institutionalizing fairness, competitiveness, and responsible use of public funds.

“The Prime Minister has set a clear vision to fully digitize procurement processes so they become transparent, efficient, and fair. At the same time, we are working to build a digital ecosystem that supports a cashless economy and helps make public transactions faster, safer, and more accountable,” he added.

The NIPA delegation comprised 15 officers from various federal and provincial departments, accompanied by a faculty member. The visit concluded with an interactive session, where participants shared feedback and discussed procurement challenges faced within their respective organizations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs ..

Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..

33 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

48 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

1 hour ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

1 hour ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

2 hours ago
Gilani invites Azerbaijan’s speaker to Interparl ..

Gilani invites Azerbaijan’s speaker to Interparliamentary Speakers’ Conferen ..

23 seconds ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,043 poin ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,043 points

25 seconds ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
 NIPA delegation visits PPRA headquarters to explor ..

NIPA delegation visits PPRA headquarters to explore procurement reforms

26 seconds ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

3 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business