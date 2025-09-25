Open Menu

NIPA Delegation Visits PTEA

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

NIPA delegation visits PTEA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A delegation of Grade-19 officers from the 44th Mid-Career Management Course of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) has visited Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) for gaining firsthand exposure of the textile export industry, its contribution to the national economy and the key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Welcoming the delegation, PTEA Vice Chairman Ameer Ahmad highlighted the pivotal role of textile sector as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

He highlighted that the industry accounts for the largest share in national exports, generates millions of jobs and serves as a critical source of foreign exchange earnings.

He apprised the participants about the evolving global trade landscape, competitive pressures and the significance of policy consistency to sustain Pakistan’s position in international markets.

He shared insights into major issues confronting the sector including high cost of production, energy affordability, liquidity constraints and limited market access.

He emphasized that in order to achieve sustainable growth there is a pressing need for enabling government policies, investment in modern technology and skills development in line with international standards.

He also highlighted the importance of diversifying export destinations and value-added products to enhance competitiveness.

PTEA Vice Chairman said that the association is committed to continue working as a strong and united voice of textile exporters.

He stressed that collaboration between public sector and industry is imperative for overcoming economic challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

He encouraged young officers to carry forward the insights gained during their training to design and implement policies that support national development.

Later, an interactive question-answer session was also held which provided the participants a deeper understanding of the textile sector’s dynamics and its critical role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

The delegation took keen interest in understanding the association’s role as a representative body of exporters.

They also acknowledged PTEA’s efforts in policy advocacy, addressing members’ concerns and promoting the textile industry at national and international forums.

The officers appreciated PTEA’s constructive engagement with policymakers and its contribution towards creating a more conducive environment for industrial growth.

The delegation expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and valuable knowledge shared during the engagement.

