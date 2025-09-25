NIPA Delegation Visits PTEA
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A delegation of Grade-19 officers from the 44th Mid-Career Management Course of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) has visited Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) for gaining firsthand exposure of the textile export industry, its contribution to the national economy and the key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
Welcoming the delegation, PTEA Vice Chairman Ameer Ahmad highlighted the pivotal role of textile sector as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.
He highlighted that the industry accounts for the largest share in national exports, generates millions of jobs and serves as a critical source of foreign exchange earnings.
He apprised the participants about the evolving global trade landscape, competitive pressures and the significance of policy consistency to sustain Pakistan’s position in international markets.
He shared insights into major issues confronting the sector including high cost of production, energy affordability, liquidity constraints and limited market access.
He emphasized that in order to achieve sustainable growth there is a pressing need for enabling government policies, investment in modern technology and skills development in line with international standards.
He also highlighted the importance of diversifying export destinations and value-added products to enhance competitiveness.
PTEA Vice Chairman said that the association is committed to continue working as a strong and united voice of textile exporters.
He stressed that collaboration between public sector and industry is imperative for overcoming economic challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth.
He encouraged young officers to carry forward the insights gained during their training to design and implement policies that support national development.
Later, an interactive question-answer session was also held which provided the participants a deeper understanding of the textile sector’s dynamics and its critical role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.
The delegation took keen interest in understanding the association’s role as a representative body of exporters.
They also acknowledged PTEA’s efforts in policy advocacy, addressing members’ concerns and promoting the textile industry at national and international forums.
The officers appreciated PTEA’s constructive engagement with policymakers and its contribution towards creating a more conducive environment for industrial growth.
The delegation expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and valuable knowledge shared during the engagement.
Recent Stories
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
More Stories From Business
-
NIPA delegation visits PTEA6 minutes ago
-
No modifications on Income Tax Return Form 2025: FBR26 minutes ago
-
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline50 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan, Pakistan plan to achieve bilateral trade target of $1 billion: Ambassador Kistafin56 minutes ago
-
UAF professor urges modern skills training for women entrepreneurs1 hour ago
-
NIM course officers briefed about district administration reforms1 hour ago
-
GCWUF to align research with workforce needs: VC2 hours ago
-
Barrister Assad Saifullah, Kamran Shah elected as Chairman, Vice Chairman KPTMA2 hours ago
-
Soya, palm oil imports grew 92.34% & 29.14% in two months4 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Gold price drops by Rs2,000 to Rs396,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago