Nissan 9-month net profit plunges, downgrades annual forecasts

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan said Thursday its net profit plunged more than 87 percent for the nine months to December as it struggles with weak demand and fallout from the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan revised downwards its full-year sales and profit forecasts but warned that the impact from the spreading coronavirus crisis was not yet included in their figures.