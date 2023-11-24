Open Menu

Nissan Accelerates UK Electric Car Production

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Japanese auto giant Nissan announced Friday it would invest up to £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in UK electric car manufacturing in northeast England, with the government touting it as a sign of confidence in the sector

Nissan said it will produce electric models of two best-selling cars, Juke and Qashqai, at its facility in Sunderland, which is its biggest factory in Europe, building on UK net zero plans to switch away from dirty fossil-fuel vehicles.

The carmaker will plough £1.

12 billion into UK operations and wider supply chain for research and development and manufacturing of the two new models, it added in a statement.

Nissan will also inject cash into infrastructure projects and the supply chain, including another electric car battery factory, bringing total investment to as much as £2 billion.

The announcement will support its UK workforce of 7,000 employees -- and 30,000 jobs in the nation's broader supply chain.

