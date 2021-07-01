Nissan announce first UK battery gigafactory, new electric car

Sunderland, United Kingdom, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Japanese auto giant Nissan on Thursday announced plans to build the UK's first car-battery "gigafactory" adjacent to its Sunderland facility, where it will build a new electric vehicle.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the post-Brexit investment totalling £1.0 billion ($1.4 billion, 1.2 billion Euros) at Nissan's largest European factory, which is set to create 6,200 jobs, as "a major vote of confidence in the UK".