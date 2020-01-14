UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan Denies Reported Plans To Split With Renault

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Nissan denies reported plans to split with Renault

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Japanese auto giant Nissan is "in no way" planning to end its partnership with Renault, the Japanese automaker insisted Tuesday after a report suggested a divorce was possible in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

Britain's Financial Times, citing "several people with knowledge of the matter", said Monday that said senior executives at the scandal-hit firm were speeding up work on secret plans for a potential parting of ways with France's Renault.

But in a statement, Nissan firmly denied the claims. "Nissan is in no way considering dissolving the alliance," the statement said.

"The alliance is the source of Nissan's competitiveness," the firm said, adding that it will look to continue delivering "win-win results for all member companies." The partnership, which also includes Japan's Mitsubishi Motors, has been troubled since the shock arrest of its former chief Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, who last month jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon, claims the charges against him were cooked up by disgruntled Nissan executives hoping to block his plans to more closely integrate the automaker with Renault.

In a news conference in Lebanon, he claimed the alliance was now on the rocks and directionless.

The alliance's new chief, Jean-Dominique Senard, earlier hit back at the reports of a planned split, telling Belgian daily L'Echo the claims had "no connection to the current situation of the alliance".

"The Renault-Nissan alliance is not dead! Soon we will show you why," he said in an interview published Tuesday.

"I ask myself, where does this sort of information come from? I am not sure it comes from a place of goodwill," Senard said.

Nissan fell nearly three percent Tuesday afternoon.

The 20-year partnership between Nissan and Renault, whose alliance is based on cross-shareholdings without a joint structure, has been badly shaken by the Ghosn scandal.

But Senard said the alliance was "nowhere near" the point of collapse and insisted its leaders were busy "recreating its original spirit" and planning future investments.

A source close to Nissan told AFP that the leaks probably came from "a few disgruntled souls" inside the company who wanted to "vent their frustration", adding that rebuilding trust between the two firms "will take time".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal France Company Divorce Split Alliance Japan Lebanon All From Nissan Mitsubishi Renault

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japan’s Prime Minster witness ..

10 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

11 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.