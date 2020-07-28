UrduPoint.com
Nissan Forecasts $6.4 Bn Annual Net Loss As Virus Bites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:36 PM

Nissan forecasts $6.4 bn annual net loss as virus bites

Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday warned of a massive $6.4 billion net loss for the current fiscal year as it reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday warned of a massive $6.4 billion net loss for the current fiscal year as it reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan, which had delayed an annual forecast because of ongoing uncertainty, issued the warning as it reported a first-quarter net loss of 285.

6 billion Yen ($2.7 billion) on plunging sales.

"These results... reflect a full quarter of COVID-19 disruption that we knew would undermine ourperformance in key markets," chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said announcing the results.

