Nissan logs $6.2 billion annual net loss, first since 2009

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday reported a $6.2 billion annual net loss, its first in over a decade, as it struggles with weak demand and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan, which has also been hit by the fallout from the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn, said it logged a net loss of 671.2 billion Yen ($6.2 billion) for the year to March, compared with the net profit of 319.1 billion yen a year earlier.