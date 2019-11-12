UrduPoint.com
Nissan Slashes Full-year Forecast As First-half Profit Falls

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:01 PM

Nissan slashes full-year forecast as first-half profit falls

Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday slashed its full-year sales and profit forecast as it struggles with weak demand and the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn

Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday slashed its full-year sales and profit forecast as it struggles with weak demand and the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan downgraded its net profit forecast to 110 billion Yen ($1 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2020, compared with an earlier estimate of 170 billion yen.

