Nissan To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Electric Cars Starting 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Japan's Nissan announced on Wednesday its electric vehicles will become compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) starting 2025 thanks to a deal with Tesla

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Japan's Nissan announced on Wednesday its electric vehicles will become compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) starting 2025 thanks to a deal with Tesla.

"Nissan has reached an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) beginning in 2025, providing Nissan customers even more choices when it comes to charging their electric vehicle. Nissan is the first Japanese automaker to announce future product support for NACS," the company said in a statement.

The company also noted that its Ariya models, which currently have the Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) for direct current fast charging, will be equipped with an NACS adapter already staring 2024.

This will allow customers to connect NACS plugs to their cars' sockets at compatible charging stations.

Starting in 2025, Nissan will start selling electric vehicles with a NACS port on the US and Canadian markets. This will make charging on the Tesla Supercharger network simple and convenient for Nissan owners, significantly increasing the number of public fast charging stations available for them, the car maker promised.

