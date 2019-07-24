UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan To Cut Over 10,000 Jobs Worldwide: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:45 PM

Nissan to cut over 10,000 jobs worldwide: reports

Japanese car giant Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide, reports said Wednesday, as it works to turn its fortunes around after its former chief was arrested over financial misconduct

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Japanese car giant Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide, reports said Wednesday, as it works to turn its fortunes around after its former chief was arrested over financial misconduct.

The cuts come after Nissan announced in May it would trim 4,800 posts from its global workforce of around 139,000.

The decision reflects the firm's struggles in the wake of the arrest of Carlos Ghosn and a fall in sales in the United States and Europe.

In May, it reported net profit fell to a near-decade low and warned of "a difficult business environment" for the next 12 months.

A Nissan spokesman had no comment on the job cuts reports, which came before the firm announces its first-quarter results on Thursday.

"We've not decided yet what we'll announce (at the Thursday earnings news conference), and we don't comment on (media) speculation," Nissan spokesman Koji Okuda told AFP.

The Nikkei business daily said Wednesday that the firm would announce a 90 percent drop in operating profit for the first quarter owing to declining US sales.

The company has struggled in the US and Europe as it works through the aftermath of Ghosn's shock arrest.

It has also faced tensions with its French partner Renault, which owns 43 percent of the Japanese manufacturer, and is undergoing an overhaul intended to strengthen governance after the Ghosn scandal.

The job cuts are likely to hit some factories in South America and other regions where Nissan has low profitability, Kyodo news agency said.

In May, Nissan reported net profits for the fiscal year to March of 319 billion Yen ($2.9 billion) -- the lowest amount since 2009/10 when the company was struggling in the wake of the global financial crisis.

It was a decline of 57 percent from the previous fiscal year and the profit outlook for the current fiscal year was forecast to be even worse, at 170 billion yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Business Europe Company Car Job United States March May Media From Nissan Renault Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

8 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

10 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program's entire agenda on women' welfare: ..

5 minutes ago

Bangladesh name extra bowler to beat heat in Sri L ..

5 minutes ago

Russian opposition leader Navalny says he has been ..

5 minutes ago

N. Korean Embassy Expects Russian Vessel Seized by ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.