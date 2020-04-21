UrduPoint.com
Nissan To Temporarily Shut Several Facilities, Headquarters In Japan Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:07 PM

Nissan to Temporarily Shut Several Facilities, Headquarters in Japan Over COVID-19

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan Motor Corporation will temporarily suspend the work of a number of its facilities and the headquarters as part of measures against the spread of COVID-19, the company said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Japanese car manufacturer Nissan Motor Corporation will temporarily suspend the work of a number of its facilities and the headquarters as part of measures against the spread of COVID-19, the company said on Tuesday.

"Nissan will implement a temporary shutdown at some of its facilities in Japan from April 27 through May 1 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The measure will affect about 15,000 employees in total, at Nissan's Global Headquarters in Yokohama and at certain non-production facilities in the Atsugi, Oppama and Tochigi areas," the press release read.

According to the press service, a minimum level of business-essential operations will continue at the affected facilities, with a minimum number of employees, while closely managing their safety and health.

On Monday, Japan registered a record daily increase in its COVID-19 death toll as 25 people lost their lives. Japan has so far confirmed 11,866 COVID-19 cases and 276 fatalities.

