UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan Trims Annual Loss, Forecasts Move Towards Profit

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:54 PM

Nissan trims annual loss, forecasts move towards profit

Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan said Tuesday it had trimmed its annual net loss to $4.1 billion but warned its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan said Tuesday it had trimmed its annual net loss to $4.1 billion but warned its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry.

Nissan said it narrowed its net loss to 448.7 billion Yen for the fiscal year to March, from losses of 671.2 billion yen a year earlier, beating its own forecast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage March From Industry Nissan Billion

Recent Stories

Biden to Appoint Chicago Ex-Mayor as US Ambassador ..

37 seconds ago

Chinese demand boosts Germany's ailing Thyssenkrup ..

39 seconds ago

UK Embassy in Moscow Offers Condolences Over Kazan ..

42 seconds ago

Kremlin Regrets US Reluctance to Cooperate Against ..

44 seconds ago

Kremlin Refutes All Claims About Russia's Involvem ..

6 minutes ago

Customs foil smuggling bid of electronic items wor ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.