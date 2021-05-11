Nissan trims annual loss, forecasts move towards profit

Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan said Tuesday it had trimmed its annual net loss to $4.1 billion but warned its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan said Tuesday it had trimmed its annual net loss to $4.1 billion but warned its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry.

Nissan said it narrowed its net loss to 448.7 billion Yen for the fiscal year to March, from losses of 671.2 billion yen a year earlier, beating its own forecast.