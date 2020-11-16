UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIT Records 13 Pc Growth In Just Few Months, VP NIT Ijaz

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

NIT records 13 pc growth in just few months, VP NIT Ijaz

National Investment Trust (NIT) Vice president Muhammad Ijaz Monday said that the trust registered a handsome 13 percent growth in just over four months, during July- Nov 15, 2020, indicating increasing trust of the people on the fund management institution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :National Investment Trust (NIT) Vice president Muhammad Ijaz Monday said that the trust registered a handsome 13 percent growth in just over four months, during July- Nov 15, 2020, indicating increasing trust of the people on the fund management institution.

Addressing the unit holders on the 58th birthday anniversary of NIT, Ijaz said that mid term and long term schemes wherein profit is added to the account on a daily basis are the best profit generating initiatives of NIT that people must avail.

Established in 1962, NIT now have 27 branches all over the country and managing funds worth over Rs 76 billion, He said that people were increasingly taking interests in NIT money market fund, NIT Islamic equity fund, and equity fund.

To a question, Ijaz said, those who had invested Rs 1 million in 2009 received Rs 4.9 million after eleven years of investment in 2020 and described it as the best profit-oriented investment.

He said that NIT has also set up a web portal titled 'Investment Trust' for convenience of investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Money 2020 Market All Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

One suspect held in sargodha

1 second ago

Why is Sania Mirza thankful to Shoaib Malik?

11 minutes ago

India's Modi to Attend 12th BRICS Summit Hosted On ..

6 minutes ago

People threw in dustbin narrative of PDM, Nawaz by ..

6 minutes ago

NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet Online on December ..

6 minutes ago

PTI takes lead in GB elections with 10 seats

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.