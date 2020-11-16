NIT records 13 pc growth in just few months, VP NIT Ijaz

National Investment Trust (NIT) Vice president Muhammad Ijaz Monday said that the trust registered a handsome 13 percent growth in just over four months, during July- Nov 15, 2020, indicating increasing trust of the people on the fund management institution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :National Investment Trust (NIT) Vice president Muhammad Ijaz Monday said that the trust registered a handsome 13 percent growth in just over four months, during July- Nov 15, 2020, indicating increasing trust of the people on the fund management institution.

Addressing the unit holders on the 58th birthday anniversary of NIT, Ijaz said that mid term and long term schemes wherein profit is added to the account on a daily basis are the best profit generating initiatives of NIT that people must avail.

Established in 1962, NIT now have 27 branches all over the country and managing funds worth over Rs 76 billion, He said that people were increasingly taking interests in NIT money market fund, NIT Islamic equity fund, and equity fund.

To a question, Ijaz said, those who had invested Rs 1 million in 2009 received Rs 4.9 million after eleven years of investment in 2020 and described it as the best profit-oriented investment.

He said that NIT has also set up a web portal titled 'Investment Trust' for convenience of investors.