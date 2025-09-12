Open Menu

NKATI Commends Decision To Complete 2 Additional Multi-purpose Berths At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), commending the decision to complete two additional multi-purpose berths at Port Qasim, on Friday termed it as a positive development for growth of business and exports.

The president NKATI Faisal Moiz Khan, in a statement issued here, said that the timely construction of the additional berths at Port Qasim will help alleviate ongoing logistical challenges.

The Port Qasim Authority should be provided with a clear timeline for the construction of these additional multi-purpose berths, he stressed and also emphasized the urgent need for the repair and upgrade of existing storage facilities at the port.

The NKATI president appreciated the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan and reiterated his association’s support for Haroon Akhtar Khan’s initiatives aimed at providing maximum facilitation to exporters. Such efforts will pave the way for greater competitiveness of Pakistani exporters in international markets, he hoped.

Faisal Moiz further added that the establishment of truck marshalling yards will significantly reduce both time and cost in the transportation of cement trucks.

