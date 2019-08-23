NKATI elects EC members unopposed

North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI)'s seven members of Executive Committee (EC) have been elected un-apposed for the year 2019-2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI)'s seven members of Executive Committee (EC) have been elected un-apposed for the year 2019-2020.

Whereas, the elections for the office-bearers will be held on September 28, a NKATI statement said on Friday.

The Association's Patron-in-Chief, Capt. (Retd) A.Moiz Khan has congratulated the elected EC members and shown his confidence of their best services for the members of NKATI and for the promotion of trade and industry.

The elected EC members are : Syed Usman Ali, Faraz Mirza, Naseem Akhtar,Qasim Ansari, Emran Moiz Khan, Shabir Ismail and Haroon Sikandar.