N.Korea Poised to Build More Hydroelectric Power Plants, Modernize Railroads - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The North Korean legislature, Supreme People's Assembly, has tasked the cabinet with working out measures to expand the construction of hydroelectric power plants and modernize railroads, the state-owned Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The legislature had a meeting of its 14th convocation earlier in the day where it, among other things, laid out recommendations for the cabinet's priorities in the year to come, the KCNA said.

In particular, the cabinet was told to "keep the power generation going at a high level and push forward with the construction of hydro-power stations" with regard to energy sector and to "make the best use of the existing transport capacity and direct efforts into modernizing the railways, forefront of the national economy" with regard to railroad sector, according to the report.

Additionally, the cabinet was tasked with modernizing the "work system, order and method" of the country's trade in a way to ensure "the economic benefits of the country through the application of strict discipline and order in the import and export," the KCNA said.

At the same time, the legislature discussed the progress made by the government in terms of achieving the aims set last year and came to a conclusion that most tasks were overperformed, including on electricity generation and railroad transportation, the KCNA said. Among other economic sectors that had ensured an 108 percent overperformance of the yearly general economic plan were the coal and metal industries, as well as machine building, according to the report.