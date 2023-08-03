The National Logistics Board (NLB) on Thursday got a briefing on the NLC's regional connectivity initiatives taken under Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR), besides the bilateral transit trade accords with China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The National Logistics Board (NLB) on Thursday got a briefing on the NLC's regional connectivity initiatives taken under Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR), besides the bilateral transit trade accords with China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkiye.

Chaired by NLB Chairman and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, the Board's 67th meeting meeting was attended by its members, a news release said.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Quartermaster General Pakistan Army / Officer In-Charge (OIC) NLC, and Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General NLC, apprised the participants of the operational, administrative and financial matters of the organization.

"The Board was apprised of the National Logistics Cell (NLC)'s regional connectivity initiatives under Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR), and the bilateral transit trade agreements with China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkiye," the press release added.

The NLB was informed that the NLC had so far completed 14 trips to the above countries in the past one year while preparations were being made to undertake two more trips to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan through China.

Earlier this year, 21 trucks of the NLC delivered relief goods donated by Pakistan for the Turkish earthquake victims by road.

It was the first-ever road transportation of relief goods to any regional country by Pakistan.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal lauded the performance of the NLC and praised the organization's contributions towards nation-building activities.

He assured that his ministry would play its role in resolving matters pertaining to issuance of "I & E forms" by commercial banks to exporters and importers for shipment through Iran.

The minister directed the NLC management to explore ways and means for all-weather operationalization of the Khunjrab Pass for trade with China.

He emphasized that regional connectivity was the key to making Pakistan a hub of transit trade.

He instructed the NLC to undertake more cargo operations to others Central Asian states via land route.

The minister said that his ministry would help expedite the approval process of PC-1 for the border terminals at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, Gabd and Taftan.

He expressed the hope that the NLC would continue to make significant contributions in bolstering the country's economic activities.

The NLB also approved the budget estimates presented by the NLC management for the financial year 2023-24.