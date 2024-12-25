Open Menu

NLC & DP World Launch Landmark Shipping Service From Karachi To Chittagong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 11:48 PM

NLC and DP World have shipped more than 1,000 containers between Pakistan and Bangladesh since launching the first direct shipping route between the two countries in October, a strategic initiative that will significantly strengthen trade and regional connectivity in South Asia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) NLC and DP World have shipped more than 1,000 containers between Pakistan and Bangladesh since launching the first direct shipping route between the two countries in October, a strategic initiative that will significantly strengthen trade and regional connectivity in South Asia.

Container service between Karachi and Jable Ali will start with the first NLC vessel having capacity of 1,100 TEUs on 13 January while the second vessel of similar capacity will be inducted by end of January, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Additionally, an edible oil vessel is slated for February 2025, further diversifying the scope of this collaborative effort.

This strategic venture signifies the beginning of a transformative phase in regional trade. The collaboration between NLC and regional partner is not merely a logistics operation but a cornerstone of a comprehensive roadmap aimed at strengthening economic growth, promoting shared prosperity, and accelerating progress across the region.

