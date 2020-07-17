NLCC meeting reviews steps to tackle locust threat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that locust breeding has started in Tharparkar and Cholistan and steps were being taken to avert threats of new swarms.

The minister was speaking to the participants of a meeting of National Locusts Controle Centre (NLCC) co-chaired by him and the Coordinator NLCC Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz.The meeting was informed that as per FAO locust forecast ,summer breeding has commenced along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border where numerous swarms are present mainly in Rajasthan, India, says a press release..

It was informed that hatching and band formation will increase during this month in Rajasthan and northern Gujarat, India as well as adjacent areas of Tharparkar, Nara and Cholistan deserts in Pakistan.

New reports of desert locust swarms further east in northern Somalia suggest that migration from northeast Somalia across the Indian Ocean to the summer breeding areas along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border could be imminent. More swarms are likely to form in northern Somalia in the coming weeks, it said adding that India and Pakistan have been warned accordingly and they continue to take preparatory measures.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department apprised the meeting that there were seasonal low lies over western Balochistan.

Moist currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country from Bay of Bengal, it added.

More monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that Saudi Arabia and Kenya are interested in exchange of information on locusts bilaterally.

NLCC has also developed rate integration map,which is shared with all provinces daily.

It was also discussed during meeting that there is a dire need to generate large scale provincial maps to include tehsil level migration forecast.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed in last 24 hours 171,911 acres has been surveyed and no locust infestation was reported.

Balochistan mentioned that the province has worked really hard in eliminating locust and during last 24 hours and 22 districts were found with locust.

It said that in Balochistan control operation was carried out on 222 acres.

In Punjab, survey was conducted on 260,516 acres and no locust was found.

Teams are working in Cholistan and apart from this, teams were also working in Pak Pattan and Lodhran.

Sindh mentioned that in last 24 hours survey was done on 94,807 acres. Where as the joint teams were working in Tharparkar and Nara desert.

DPP also shared guidelines for survey and control operation with the provinces.

The survey method includes foot transect, vehicle transect and aerial transect.