NLCC Says Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Are Locusts Free

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were declared locust free by National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Tuesday

National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) said that locus was now only present in Lasbella, Balochistan and Tharparker in Sindh.

It said that anti-locust survey and control operations are in progress and 232800 hectares area was surveyed in a day.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken charge of fight against locusts but still attacks were increasing which was worrisome for all farmers and agricultural associations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, being a farmer, also expressed serious concerns about the attacks and asked team, formed by PM Imran Khan under chair of Fakhar Imam, to play its role to control spreading of locusts.

The farmers asked the Punjab government as well as Federal government to take notice and come to rescue the crops from spreading locusts.

