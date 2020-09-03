UrduPoint.com
NLCC Surveys 185,839 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:37 PM

NLCC surveys 185,839 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

NLCC says locust is present in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh and confirms that Punjab and KPK both are locust free.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 185,839 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in two districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

According to press statement issued here Thursday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Punjab.

However, the presence of locust was observed in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh, it said adding that anti-locust operation was carried out on 280 hectares in district Lasbella and 40 hectares of Tharparker.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,124,593 hectares of land across the country.

