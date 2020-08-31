UrduPoint.com
NLCC Surveys Over 127,482 Hectares In 24 Hours, No Locust Found In KP, Punjab

Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) had surveyed about 127,482 hectares of land during last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation over 360 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 182 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sindh.

No locust presence was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, said a press release issued by the Ministry of National food Security and Research on Monday.

However, the locust was presented in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh, where the anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

During last 24 hours 127,482 hectares area was surveyed and control operation conducted over effected land.

In last six months, control operation had been carried out on 1,123,833 hectares areas, it added.

