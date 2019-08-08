No action against traders till September 30: FBR

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) agreed with consensus that no action under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990 would be undertaken against the traders till September 30, 2019.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi held a meeting with all groups of traders of Pakistan on August 8, 2019 at FBR and discussed various issues about the traders, said press release issued by FBR here onThursday.

It had inter alia been agreed that no adverse action under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990 would be undertaken against the traders merely on the basis of information emanating from providing of CNIC under the Sales Tax Act, 1990 as required under the Finance Act, 2019 for traders till September 30, 2019.

There would be discussion between the associations and bodies of the traders for the finalization of Scheme for small shopkeepers for which drafts had been furnished by various trade bodies which would be taken into consideration by the FBR.