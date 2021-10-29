No Agreement Reached on Russian Gas Supplies to Moldova, Debt Keeps Growing - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) No agreement was reached on Russian gas deliveries to Moldova, and the debt keeps growing, but Gazprom remains ready to continue negotiations and find some mutually acceptable solution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"De facto, no agreement was reached so far. Moldova owes a debt to Gazprom, the debt is very big and it keeps growing.

The question about a new contract remains on the agenda and is directly related to this debt. There is a seller and a buyer, and contract terms should be coordinated. If no agreement is reached, then nothing can be done. But Gazprom certainly remains open to continue negotiations and search for mutually acceptable options," Peskov told reporters.

As a commercial company, Gazprom cannot forgive debts, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

