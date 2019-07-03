No biometric unverified accounts closed: National Bank of Pakistan Spokesman

(@imziishan)

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has advised its account holders to beware of rumours being spread that the biometric unverified accounts are closed /seized since June 30, 2019

A Spokesman of the NBP will not seize or close the accounts of its customers only for this reason.

"You may experience temporary disruption in services, which will be fully restored immediately after you have had your account(s) biometric verification, he reassured.

He suggested them to visit the nearest NBP branch at the earliest to avoid any operational inconvenience.

He further advised them not to disclose their personal information or account details, if requested by anyone through email, messages or phone calls as NBP did not ask its customers to provide such an information through any of such modes.

For further assistance, such account holders could contact through Helpline (021-111-627-627).