No Change In Gold Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

No change in gold prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed no change on Saturday in line with stability in international market.

According to local Sarafa Association, the price of per tola 24-karat gold remained steady at Rs.

278,800 whereas the 10-gram was traded at Rs. 239,026 without any change.

Furthermore, no change was observed in bullion rates in international market as per ounce was traded at $2,683, the association said.

Silver prices in Pakistan also recorded no change as per tola and 10-gram were traded at Rs. 3,300 and Rs. 2,829.21 in local market.

