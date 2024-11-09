No Change In Gold Prices
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed no change on Saturday in line with stability in international market.
According to local Sarafa Association, the price of per tola 24-karat gold remained steady at Rs.
278,800 whereas the 10-gram was traded at Rs. 239,026 without any change.
Furthermore, no change was observed in bullion rates in international market as per ounce was traded at $2,683, the association said.
Silver prices in Pakistan also recorded no change as per tola and 10-gram were traded at Rs. 3,300 and Rs. 2,829.21 in local market.
Recent Stories
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
More Stories From Business
-
Rana Tanveer reviews SME development strategy35 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain stagnant at Ra.278,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 202411 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 202412 hours ago
-
Improving taxes must to sustain long-term growth: Aurangzeb22 hours ago
-
Tariq Sadozai assumes charge of energy, power portfolio1 day ago
-
Comprehensive strategy imperative to exploit $100 mln tourism potential: FCCI president1 day ago
-
Two development schemes worth Rs 3.6b approved1 day ago
-
Lahore Chamber shares recommendations on Punjab Labour Code1 day ago
-
Tajikistan trade delegation visits PCJCCI1 day ago
-
PPL clarifies news regarding Sui Development and Production Lease1 day ago
-
SIDB issues notices to 17 allottees of SIE Charsadda1 day ago