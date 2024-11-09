No change in gold prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed no change on Saturday in line with stability in international market.

According to local Sarafa Association, the price of per tola 24-karat gold remained steady at Rs.

278,800 whereas the 10-gram was traded at Rs. 239,026 without any change.

Furthermore, no change was observed in bullion rates in international market as per ounce was traded at $2,683, the association said.

Silver prices in Pakistan also recorded no change as per tola and 10-gram were traded at Rs. 3,300 and Rs. 2,829.21 in local market.