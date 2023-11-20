Open Menu

No Change In Local Gold Price, Int’l Rate Declines By $2

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change in prices on Monday and was sold at Rs.215,100.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold and 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained stagnant at Rs.184,414 and Rs.

169,046 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram Silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $1,999 from $2,001, the Association reported.

