No Change In Petrol Prices

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Finance said Monday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products as these were on May 17, 2021.

According to press statement issued by the ministry, the government had not increased the prices of the petroleum products since April 16, 2021 by adjusting sales tax and petroleum levy so that there was no corresponding increase in the prices of essential items and maximum relief was provided to the common man.

Accordingly, with effect from June 1, 2021, petrol would be sold at Rs 108.56 per liter, high speed diesel at Rs 110.76 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs 80.00 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs 77.65 per liter, the statement added.

